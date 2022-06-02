Mansion Hill East Walking Tour

press release: MANSION HILL EAST: Lifestyles of the Rich and (Once) Famous

​Big Bug Hill, Aristocracy Hill, Mansion Hill. Travel through time with us to see the stately sandstone mansions built by Madison’s early elite, including the Old Governor’s Mansion, home to 17 Wisconsin governors. Times change, residents change, but these elegant buildings continue to inspire.

Starting Location: In front of The Edgewater’s Statehouse Café, 1001 Wisconsin Place.

After the tour: Head back to The Edgewater for one complimentary house coffee, draft beer, house wine, or soft drink, 1001 Wisconsin Place.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 10:00 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online. Reservations are required for all guests as we have limited space on each tour. We ask that if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please cancel your ticket. TICKET SALES END 24 hours prior to the tour start time.

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!

Large Groups: If you have a group of 8 or more, please contact us for special arrangements prior to the tour.

Cancellations: To cancel your tour, please contact us or cancel on your Eventbrite tour confirmation email at least 24 hours prior to your tour. You must cancel 24 hours prior to your tour to receive a refund.

Cancellations by The Madison Trust:A tour may be cancelled for extreme weather or lightening. We will alert guests at least four hours in advance by email. Purchased tickets will be refunded.

Weather: We will be there rain or shine! See Cancellations for exceptions.

What to wear: Dress for the weather in comfortable shoes, as tours require standing and walking for up to 90 minutes.