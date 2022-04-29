Mantis (album release)

× Expand Jolynne Roorda Mantis (left to right) is Brad Townsend, Nick Zielinski and Anders Svanoe.

media release: Mantis CD release concert featuring Anders Svanoe, Brad Townsend, and Nick Zielinski. Tickets $10 at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm.

This project is supported by Dane Arts and the Madison Arts Commission with additional funds from the Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, and the Wisconsin Arts Board.

