× Expand Jolynne Roorda Mantis (left to right) is Brad Townsend, Nick Zielinski and Anders Svanoe.

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

MANTIS uses its triangular head, bulging compound eyes and elongated fore-legs to sow precious seeds of doubt in the musical status quo.