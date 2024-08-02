Mantis

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

MANTIS uses its triangular head, bulging compound eyes and elongated fore-legs to sow precious seeds of doubt in the musical status quo.

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-467-2618
