MANTIS, Kowalski/Grimm/Robekin Trio

× Expand Jolynne Roorda The three members of MANTIS looking down from above. Mantis (from left): Brad Townsend, Nick Zielinski and Anders Svanoe.

media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise. We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.

MANTIS is Anders Svanoe (sax), Brad Townsend (bass) and Nick Zielinski (drums).

Mutated in the radioactive pressure cooker of covid-era late-stage capitalism, MANTIS uses its triangular head, bulging compound eyes and elongated fore-legs to sow precious seeds of doubt in the musical status quo. Unhinging its gigantic mandibles to latch on to its prey, it sprays the acid of anarchy to dissolve oppressive man-made order and allow space for nature to reform order in her own image.

https://mantisjazz.com

https://anderssvanoe.bandcamp.com/album/mantis

Kowalski/Grimm/Robekin electroacoustic trio mingles sounds from the drum set, bassoon, cello, and electronics. This unorthodox combo deconstructs sounds from a variety of traditions and leans into the improvising avant-garde.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.