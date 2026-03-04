MANTIS

Weary Traveler Freehouse 1201 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Mutated in the radioactive pressure cooker of covid-era late-stage capitalism, MANTIS uses its triangular head, bulging compound eyes and elongated forelegs to sow precious seeds of doubt in the musical status quo. Unhinging its gigantic mandibles to latch on to its prey, it sprays the acid of anarchy to dissolve oppressive manmade order and allow space for nature to reform order in her own image.

MANTIS is-

Anders Svanoe-baritone saxophone/keyboards

Brad Townsend-bass/electronics

Nick Zielinski-drums/electronics

Info

Music
