Mantra & Malas

media release: Explore the power of mantra and make your own mala in this half-day workshop!

Mantra means ‘mind protection.’ Mantra recitation can be used to calm our mind by pacifying negative thoughts that give rise to suffering, and it can also be used to uplift our mind by connecting with enlightened power.

In the first session of this workshop, we will explore the meaning of mantra, how it functions and the profound benefits of mantra recitation. We will also learn two or three mantras to use in our own practice, as well as how to use a mala (Buddhist prayer beads) in conjunction with mantra recitation. This is a simple and powerful method to attain a calm, controlled and positive mind and creates special causes to experience the supreme inner peace of our enlightened mind.

In the second session, you will learn how to make your own 108-bead mala. Beads and materials will be supplied. We will wrap up the workshop with a guided mantra recitation where you can practice using your new mala.

This event is suitable for all levels. Everyone welcome!

Cost: $35 (includes materials)