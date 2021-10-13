press release:Looking for a career where you can leave work at work? Explore local manufacturing companies that are hiring for great jobs at the Manufacturing Job Fair!

You’ll have the opportunity to speak to local employers about career opportunities, production and the application process. Please note that all attendees and employers are required to wear a mask at the event. Registration is not required. Walk-ins welcome.

If you have questions or need accommodations, contact Jeff Westra at 608-249-9001 or jwestra@wdbscw.org.

Visit www.wdbscw.org/MFGJobFair for a list of the attending companies.