ONLINE: Map Your Community

press release: No one has a better understanding of the interests of your community than you and your neighbors. Next week, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is holding a training on DistrictR, a community mapping software, and this is one way you can participate in the redistricting process. During the training, you will also learn how to submit your community's map to the People's Maps Commission for consideration.

The training is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. You can register here.