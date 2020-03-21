Maple Open House

press release: It is maple season once again! B&E’s Trees Maple Farms, 30904 Rognstad Ridge Road, Cashton, will be hosting an open house in the midst of maple season, the most exciting time in the woods. The day will include tours of the farm and sugar house all afternoon, self-guided tours, outdoor games, and more. There will be a tapping of Central Waters Maple Barrel Stout and Salted Maple Stout, as well as maple cocktails, maple kettle corn, and a hot meal. Visitors are invited to taste maple syrup hot off the evaporator, tap a tree, and come along for a day of adventure. This is a free event, donations are appreciated to help cover costs. Bring your boots, and be ready to get muddy, we’ll see you in the woods! Learn more at www.bandestrees.com