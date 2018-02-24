Maple Syrup 101

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Celebrate a Wisconsin tradition with Aldo Leopold Nature Center and DreamBank!

Spend a fun morning with the family learning about forest wildlife, tapping trees, and getting close to the fascinating process of making irresistibly delicious maple syrup!

Of course, we’ll be taste-testing, so be sure to bring your sweet tooth.

Join us for this FREE event held at DreamBank, located on the Capitol Square!

This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration preferred.

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-286-3150
