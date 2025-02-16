RSVP for Mapping Teejop: Indigenous Histories of Madison

media release: Thursday, February 20: Mapping Teejop: Indigenous Histories of Madison

Kasey Keeler, assistant professor, UW–Madison Department of American Indian and Indigenous Studies

Using digital mapping technology, Mapping Teejop works to make Ho-Chunk and Indigenous past and presence in Madison accessible to all learners. Keeler will highlight the ongoing work of Mapping Teejop as a tool for place-based-learning, one that shares the history of this land with a broad audience to facilitate deeper knowledge and relationship with place. Fee: $10. Register by February 16.

The 2025 lectures will take place on Thursday mornings in January and February, in person at the Visitor Center.

Lectures will have a new schedule! Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for social time and bookstore browsing. Lectures run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will not be streamed or recorded. Lectures are $10 each and advance registration is required.

Registration for the 2025 series will open in December.

Students can register for free using the student registration form.

The Arboretum Research Symposium will take place February 6, in person at the Visitor Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the program runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The symposium is a free event and no registration is required.