press release: Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series.

$2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Drawing from their Hispanic roots, the Peguero Sisters (PS) bring Latin fusion to each song they write and perform. Recently recording their second album, “A Different Love”, PS decided to band together with local jazz artists Matt and Rissel (MaR) for their second album as well, titled “REFLECTIONS”.

As a singular entity, MaR & PS bring their audiences novel and fresh arrangements to old jazz favorites, as well as writing original and personable music.