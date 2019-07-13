Marble Runs
press release: Design and create your own marble run with plywood, nails, rubberbands, and more with guest Bubbler artist Sylvie Rosenthal. Practice your hammering and precision with kid sized, real tools to make your own intricate maze. Kid sized safety glasses and earplugs also provided. Children under 7 should be accompanied by an adult.
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
