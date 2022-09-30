RSVP for Marbleseed Brunch Fundraiser

press release: Join us for a brunch fundraiser hosted by the beloved New Glarus farm-to-table restaurant, Cow and Quince, in benefit of Marbleseed (formerly known as the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service or MOSES). Chef Lori Stern is opening the doors to Cow and Quince one last time before selling the building that once housed the renowned restaurant. For $45, attendees will enjoy a four-course prix fixe brunch featuring some of Cow and Quince’s signature dishes, including the popular Savory French Toast that boasts braised pork belly with grass-fed gouda, with Door County cherries.

During the meal, attendees will hear from local organic farmers who have provided ingredients for the meal, and from the Cow and Quince chef and the Executive Director of Marbleseed, Lori Stern. Thanks to a volunteer waitstaff, all tips will be donated to the Wisconsin nonprofit, Marbleseed.

Formerly known as the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES), Marbleseed was established in 1995 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting farmers in their transition toward sustainable, organic farming systems that are ecologically sound, economically viable, and socially just. Today, Marbleseed works in community with nearly 20,000 small and mid-scale organic farmers across the Upper Midwest. Their work supports peer-to-peer learning with free and low-cost farmer-led programs such as Farmer to Farmer Mentorship; print and digital resources like the free quarterly publication, the Organic Broadcaster and the Ask an Organic Specialist hotline; and events like organic Field Days and the annual Marbleseed (formerly MOSES) Organic Farming Conference, the largest and longest running organic farming conference in the United States.

The event will be limited to two seatings on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Spots are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Secure your spot by RSVPing.

This event includes a prix fixe menu and dietary restrictions will be honored with advance notice. The meal will include four courses, all sourced from within 35 miles of New Glarus, from farmers utilizing organic production. There may be some surprises along the way. Brunch cocktails will include local, Wisconsin spirits.

DATE & TIME: Sunday, Oct. 9th

Seating 1: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Seating 2: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

RSVP BY: Sept 30, 2022. $45 per person total. Pay a $25 deposit to reserve your spot and pay the additional $20 upon arrival – includes a four-course prix fixe brunch and coffee or tea. Brunch cocktails available for purchase.

LOCATION: Cow and Quince, 407 2nd St, New Glarus, WI 5357