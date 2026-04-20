Marc Barnaby

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The Mill, Paoli 6890 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508

media release: The Mill offers a variety of live music, outdoor markets, events, and in an idyllic, park setting. We offer chairs and tables for all to enjoy, bring your own if it’s more comfortable. The Mill is a family-friendly space where children are encouraged to explore. Well behaved, leashed dogs are welcome outside too! Please be respectful of our businesses by not bringing carry-ins.

Info

The Mill, Paoli 6890 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 53508
Music
608-235-2771
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