Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin

media release: Spend an unforgettable evening with GRAMMY® winning musician Shawn Colvin and platinum selling singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, performing together as a duo and sharing their songs and stories. In her nearly 30 year career as a solo recording artist, Shawn Colvin has won three GRAMMY® awards, released twelve albums and written a critically acclaimed memoir. Marc Cohn is a GRAMMY® Best New Artist winner who has solidified his reputation as one of his generation's most compelling and admired singer-songwriters.