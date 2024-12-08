Marc Fink, Valree Casey, Alicia Lee, Madison Leischner, Brian Gnojek, Brian Jaap, Hanul Park, Tiffany Coolidge, Trevor Healy, Gina Wentling, Dafydd Bevil, Ella Scott, Kris Saebo
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Live from the Mead Witter School of Music series. Free. Streaming at youtube.com/@MeadWitterSchoolofMusic
media release: Performing Mozart's "Gran Partita," Serenade No. 10 in B-flat major. Marc Fink and Valree Casey, oboes; Alicia Lee, Madison Leischner, Brian Gnojek, and Brian Jaap, clarinets; Hanul Park and Tiffany Coolidge, bassoons; Trevor Healy, Gina Wentling, Dafydd Bevil, and Ella Scott, horns; Kris Saebo, double bass.