Marc Fink, Valree Casey, Alicia Lee, Madison Leischner, Brian Gnojek, Brian Jaap, Hanul Park, Tiffany Coolidge, Trevor Healy, Gina Wentling, Dafydd Bevil, Ella Scott, Kris Saebo

Live from the Mead Witter School of Music series.

media release: Performing Mozart's "Gran Partita," Serenade No. 10 in B-flat major. Marc Fink and Valree Casey, oboes; Alicia Lee, Madison Leischner, Brian Gnojek, and Brian Jaap, clarinets; Hanul Park and Tiffany Coolidge, bassoons; Trevor Healy, Gina Wentling, Dafydd Bevil, and Ella Scott, horns; Kris Saebo, double bass.