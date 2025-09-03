media release: Auricle New Music Series welomes guitarist and singer-songwriter Marc Ribot in support of his new album Map of a Blue City on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 7:00pm. Ribot will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily for an evening of deep listening. Tickets are $25.00 general admission, or $20.00 for students (with ID) and ALL members. Advance tickets (highly recommended!) can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets.

Marc Ribot released Map of a Blue City in May 2025 via New West Records. The 9-song set was produced and mixed by Ben Greenberg based on original studio sessions produced by Hal Willner, as well as home recordings. Most renowned as a wildly inventive guitarist who has collaborated with Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, John Zorn, Wilson Pickett, Marianne Faithfull, Caetano Veloso, Solomon Burke, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Neko Case, among many, many others, Map of a Blue City features Ribot’s imaginative playing and leads to what may be his definitive statement as an instrumentalist, as a songwriter, and even as a singer. While it’s not a traditional singer-songwriter album, it is his first to center his plaintive, wise voice quite so prominently throughout. Map of a Blue City showcases songs colliding disparate traditions: roots, bossa nova, no wave, noise, free jazz, and sounds that have no genre associations. Mostly featuring original compositions, the collection includes Ribot’s rendition of the Carter Family’s “When the World’s on Fire” as well as his treatment of Allen Ginsberg’s 1949 poem, “Sometime Jailhouse Blues.”