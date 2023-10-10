media release: Please join the UW-Madison Center for the Humanities for a free film screening of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, an award-winning, independent, animated mockumentary.

“Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.”

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On stars Jenny Slate, Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Lesley Stahl. Based on a series of short films written by Fleischer Camp and Slate, this feature-length adaption was nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film. It has won numerous awards, including the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.