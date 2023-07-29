media release: Workers at TruStage, formerly CUNA Mutual, in Madison are in an intense battle for a fair contract. After a two week strike in May, OPEIU Local 39 members are back at work while contract negotiations continue. This Saturday, July 29, in Madison, OPEIU Local 39 members will hold a march and rally for a fair contract.

Please join us in solidarity as we stand together to call for a fair contract at TruStage/CUNA Mutual.

9:00 AM - Meet at intersection of Dayton Street and State Street

9:30 AM - March around the Capitol

10:00 AM - Rally at Capitol Square

Wear blue!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1432346930952421