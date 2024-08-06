March for Democracy in Wisconsin

media release: Come join us for a powerful day of unity and advocacy for democracy. Let your voice be heard as we march together for a better future. This in-person event will bring together people from all walks of life to stand up for what's right. Together, we can make a difference. See you there!

Speakers and presenters:

●Land acknowledgement and opening: Art & Dawn Shegonee with Tim Fish, Call For Peace Drum & Dance Co

●Mona Williams, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

●iuscely flores, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Racial Equality and Economic Justice Advocate

●Pat Skogan, Soil Sisters

●Meleesa Johnson, Wisconsin's Green Fire: Voices for Conservation

●Keynote by John Nichols, The Nation Magazine

●Emceed by Maggie Daun, Civic Media

●Music - The Raging Grannies of Madison

Event supporters: Sierra Club - Wisconsin Chapter; Midwest Environmental Advocates; Healthy Climate Wisconsin; Wisconsin Conference NAACP; Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin; Easy Walks and Paddles in Milwaukee; Fair Future Movement; Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin; Wisconsin Grassroots Network; Wisconsin Democracy Campaign; Call for Peace; and more to come!