Welcome to the March for Democracy Wisconsin!

Date: August 6, 2024

Location: Wisconsin State Capitol, King Street Entrance

Tickets aren't required - just show up!

Come join us for a powerful day of unity and advocacy for democracy. Let your voice be heard as we march together for a better future. This in-person event will bring together people from all walks of life to stand up for what's right. Together, we can make a difference. See you there!

Organized by:

Susan (spchance11@gmail.com) and Sage (karenmsage59@gmail.com), two individual organizers who saw this event as a need and jumped up to make it happen!

Event supporters:

Sierra Club - Wisconsin Chapter

Midwest Environmental Advocates

Healthy Climate Wisconsin

Wisconsin Conference NAACP

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

Easy Walks and Paddles in Milwaukee

Fair Future Movement

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin

Wisconsin Grassroots Network

Call for Peace

Add your organization as a supporter: https://forms.gle/sPWCHWN5MRyj3sx66

Sign up to volunteer at the march: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-for-democracy-wisconsin-tickets-902724091057