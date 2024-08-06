March for Democracy
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Welcome to the March for Democracy Wisconsin!
Date: August 6, 2024
Location: Wisconsin State Capitol, King Street Entrance
Tickets aren't required - just show up!
Come join us for a powerful day of unity and advocacy for democracy. Let your voice be heard as we march together for a better future. This in-person event will bring together people from all walks of life to stand up for what's right. Together, we can make a difference. See you there!
Organized by:
Susan (spchance11@gmail.com) and Sage (karenmsage59@gmail.com), two individual organizers who saw this event as a need and jumped up to make it happen!
Event supporters:
Sierra Club - Wisconsin Chapter
Midwest Environmental Advocates
Healthy Climate Wisconsin
Wisconsin Conference NAACP
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
Easy Walks and Paddles in Milwaukee
Fair Future Movement
Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin
Wisconsin Grassroots Network
Call for Peace
Add your organization as a supporter: https://forms.gle/sPWCHWN5MRyj3sx66
Sign up to volunteer at the march: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-for-democracy-wisconsin-tickets-902724091057