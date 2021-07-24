media release: Sat. July 24 11:00 am 118 State St. March for Medicare for All! A grassroots, non-partisan coalition of groups and individuals is rising up across the country to demand healthcare as a human right. With the US leading the world in deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's an outrage that we remain the only wealthy country with a pay-or-die healthcare system. We will march in solidarity with people in 44+ other cities to demand that politicians respond to the public demand for Medicare for All NOW. More info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/570160930656067/