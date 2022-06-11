press release: On Saturday, Jun. 11, student organizers and community members will come together at the Wisconsin state Capitol (at State Street) to rally and march with March for Our Lives. The event will host speakers, chants, and travel from the state Capitol to UW-Madison’s Library Mall and back. Speakers will share narrative on gun violence, demands for gun control, and call on local leaders to act in response to the devastating events.

WHEN:

3:00 p.m.: Gather at State Capitol with speakers and chants

3:45 p.m.: March begins towards Library Mall

5:30 p.m.: March concludes with closing speakers at state Capitol

https://www.facebook.com/events/4643555862416908/

Text "MARCH" to 953-954 for updates from the national March for Our Lives

VOLUNTEER SIGN UP: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4daba723aafdc61-march