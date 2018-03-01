press release: The March Mammoth exhibit features real and replica fossils, including life-size replicas of a giant woolly mammoth skull and a ferocious saber-toothed cat skeleton on display.

events:

Woolly Mammoths on St. Paul Island, Alaska, Thursday, March 1, 7-8 p.m.: Learn the story of some of the last woolly mammoths on earth from Dr. John Williams, geography professor and faculty affiliate with the Center for Climatic Research, University of Wisconsin-Madison, at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, March 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. One of the last populations of woolly mammoths survived on tiny St. Paul Island, Alaska, thousands of years after other Ice Age animals died out. In 2013, a team working with Dr. Williams collected new data on the timing and causes of their extinction. The findings provide insight into the vulnerability of small populations to environmental change. Presented in partnership with the UW-Madison Speakers Bureau.

Wisconsin’s Ice Age, Presentations at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Saturday, March 3: Learn about the amazing animals and humans that lived in our state during the last Ice Age, from the iconic woolly mammoth to the people who hunted them. Colossal Fossils’ hands-on programs promise an entertaining and educational family event. Featured will be Esther, the massive saber-toothed cat, and a giant short-faced bear, one of the largest carnivores to walk the earth. A few surprise dinosaur fossils will also make a special appearance. Light refreshments will be provided.

De-Extinction: Could We (Should We) Resurrect Extinct Species? Wednesday, March 14, 7- 8 p.m.: In Jurassic Park, dinosaurs may come back to life, but it’s all science fiction. In reality, there’s been no antidote to extinction throughout the six-billion-year history of life on Earth. Dr. Stanley Temple, Beers-Bascom Professor Emeritus in Conservation in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology, UW-Madison, will explore the possibilities for resurrecting extinct species. Rapid advances in biotechnology and reproductive biology may soon make de-extinction feasible, but given the many uncertainties and possible unintended consequences, the question of how or should we proceed remains. Dr. Temple will review current technological progress and discuss the pros and cons.

The Effects of Glaciers on Wisconsin, Monday, March 26, 7-8 pm: Verona sits near the edge of the last continental glacier in Wisconsin. Learn how glaciers shaped our state with Dr. Lucas Zoet, Assistant Professor at the UW-Madison Department of Geoscience, at the Verona Public Library on Monday, March 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. Glaciers are one of the earth’s most dynamic geologic features. Capable of significantly altering the landscape, they transport large amounts of ice and sediment over time. Dr. Zoet will discuss how the geologic remains of glaciers help us better understand the processes active in modern-day glaciers and how those processes shaped the state of Wisconsin.