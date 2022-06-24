March to Defend Abortion

https://www.facebook.com/events/3294032040918798/

media release: Join Madison Socialist Feminist Collective for a rally and march today, 6/24/22. We are meeting at the State Street corner of the Capitol at 5pm (come when you can).

We will continue the fight for reproductive justice by gathering in solidarity, sharing information and resources, and imagining new ways forward to fight for abortion, together. Bring your loved ones, your rage, and your grief. Masks are encouraged.