March to Defend Abortion

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

https://www.facebook.com/events/3294032040918798/

media release: Join Madison Socialist Feminist Collective for a rally and march today, 6/24/22. We are meeting at the State Street corner of the Capitol at 5pm (come when you can).

We will continue the fight for reproductive justice by gathering in solidarity, sharing information and resources, and imagining new ways forward to fight for abortion, together. Bring your loved ones, your rage, and your grief. Masks are encouraged.

Info

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - March to Defend Abortion - 2022-06-24 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - March to Defend Abortion - 2022-06-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - March to Defend Abortion - 2022-06-24 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - March to Defend Abortion - 2022-06-24 17:00:00 ical