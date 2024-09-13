media release: Join us Friday, September 13, for the annual March Up Bascom! MuB is the annual kick-off event to Latinx/e Heritage Month. This event is intended for Latinx/e identifying students, staff, faculty, and allies to celebrate the individuality of Latinx/e cultures, and the importance of the land our school resides on. We will lift up our heritage and culture through marching up the hill with the flags and enjoying the music of Latinx/e cultures along the way. Meet us at the bottom of Bascom Hill at 4:00PM. At the top we'll enjoy games, networking and paletas.

This year, special guests Daniel Malacara and David Saldaña will speak about the demonstrations that led to the creation of the CLS Program on campus.

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.