press release: Join us December 8 from 4-8PM for Marché de Noël at Pied Beauty Farm. Come celebrate the winter season at a European-Style Christmas Market with some hot drinks while shopping for unique gifts to give your loved ones this holiday.

Local Artists, Craftspeople, and Farmers will offer wreaths, photographs, cutting boards, serving-ware, jewelry, cards, prints, watercolors, cookies, lefse, and more!

“The Marché de Noël aims to support the creativity of local artisans while also continuing to bring awareness to Pied Beauty Farm.” - Pied Beauty Farm Founders Josh & Kerstin Mabie

Pied Beauty Farm was born out of our desire to welcome immigrants and refugees to southern Wisconsin and partner with them as they develop their own farm business or CSA. We seek to support immigrants and refugees by providing access to farmland and support for marketing their produce.