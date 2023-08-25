Marcus De Jesus, Christopher Allen
to
Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Madison’s Central BID presents this “Summer in YOUR City” FREE outdoor concert series. Come join us at Lisa Link Peace Park for four special Friday evenings from 7 - 9pm June - August.
These classical guitar concerts, held at Lisa Link Peace Park feature a special partnership with the Madison Classical Guitar Society and feature local classical guitarists! Local artists perform in this beautiful downtown public space located along State Street - the city's best shopping and dining area. Grab dinner from a nearby restaurant or enjoy your favorite ice cream cone. This event is kid-friendly.
Hosted by:
Gabor Szarvas of Madison Classical Guitar Society
2023 SCHEDULE
6/23 - Leonardo Quintero, Gabor Szarvas
7/14 - Timothy Steis, Tom Nauman
8/11 - Matthew Ackerman, Silver Morning (guitar-flute duo)
8/25 - Marcus De Jesus, Christopher Allen
Concert Timeline
- 7-7:30pm: Open Mic (pre-arranged)
- 7:30-8:15pm: First Player
- 8:15-9pm: Second Player
Rain Location: Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant, 419 State Street
To learn more about Madison Classical Guitar Society, head HERE