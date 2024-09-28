× Expand JM Collective Marcus King leaning on a fence. Marcus King

$45.

media release: Marcus King announced the release of his new Rick Rubin produced album, Mood Swings, released on April 5 via American/Republic Records. In support of this new album, King also announced his 2024 headlining tour across North America and Europe produced by Live Nation and FPC Live!, in addition to dates supporting Chris Stapleton. More information available on https://www. marcuskingofficial.com/.

Mood Swings is King’s magnum opus, an eclectic symphony of soul that is uniquely timeless and current. Drawing on King’s darkest moments, it became a beacon of hope for King as he created it, and will be a refuge for anyone going through similar challenges in their lives.

Accompanying the album announcement, King released the title track, “Mood Swings,” the perfect introduction to an album that will redefine any perceived notions around Marcus King. The song smolders with a slow burn electro drum stomp and jazzy guitar, leaving space for King’s soulful vocal to shine. Sharing his innermost fears whilst standing in the strength of being fully vulnerable and honest.

“Rick helped me view mental health as a writing partner in a way. I've learned it can give me that creative spark.” Marcus King

“I love the way listening to this album makes me feel. I can’t think of another project quite like this one. Marcus’s playing and singing are from another planet.” Rick Rubin