Marcy & the Highlights

media release: On five upcoming Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Dec. 10, and Jan. 14, the Madison Elks Lodge 410 (711 Jenifer Street) will host the Highlights Trio for T.H.E. Dance Series from 6:30-9 pm. Each night will begin with a Marcy and the Highlights Trio dance set, a half-hour dance lesson given by a professional dance instructor, and more music from Marcy and the Highlights Trio.

Doors open at 5 pm with food available for purchase and a full cash bar. There is a $5 cover charge for Elks members and a $10 cover charge for nonmembers. Enter a drawing to win fun door prizes! There is ample and free parking, a beautiful dance floor, and a fantastic lakeside view.