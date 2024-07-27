$56.

media release: GRAMMY-award winning artist Maren Morris announced an additional 20 dates on her highly anticipated 2024 RSVP Redux Tour. The now 31-date run, produced by Live Nation, includes a show at The Sylvee in Madison, on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

﻿The RSVP Redux Tour serves as a revival and a reunion for the 2020 RSVP Tour. The tour will also help celebrate the 5th Anniversary of her album GIRL and is a true celebration of the fans, featuring a different set list each night curated by the fans themselves.

In March, Maren performed at Billboard’s Women in Music event in Los Angeles and was recognized with the Visionary Award ​​for her commitment to speaking out against injustices throughout her career. She was also honored with the Changemaker of the Year Award at the Variety’s Hitmakers event in December.

Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, a powerhouse armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent and an undeniable presence. In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations. She has also broken streaming records, performed on late night TV multiple times, guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and toured the world over, selling out iconic venues across the globe. She has released three critically acclaimed albums—HERO from 2016, GIRL from 2019 and Humble Quest from 2022—and her hit collaboration, “The Middle,” with Zedd from 2018 is six times Platinum-certified. In September 2023, Maren shared The Bridge, an EP featuring "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here", and followed with a cover of Billy Idol’s classic track “Dancing With Myself” last month.