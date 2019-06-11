Margaret Benbow, Robin Chapman

press release: Margaret Benbow is an award-winning fiction writer and poet whose debut collection, Boy Into Panther and Other Stories, won the Many Voices Project award and was published by New Rivers Press. Her first book of poetry, Stalking Joy, won the Walt McDonald First Book Award and Library Association Outstanding Achievement in Poetry prize. She has received an Arts Board grant, Pushcart Prize nominations, Zona Gale Fiction Award, and many others for both fiction and poetry.

Robin Chapman's award-winning books of poetry include Six True Things, recipient of the Wisconsin Library Association's Outstanding Achievement in Poetry Award; The Way In and Images of a Complex World: The Art and Poetry of Chaos (with J.C. Sprott’s fractals and explanations), recipients of the Posner Poetry Award; The Dreamer Who Counted the Dead, a WLA Outstanding Achievement in Poetry Award; and Abundance, recipient of Cider Press Editors’ Book Award. She is Professor emerita of Communication Science and Disorders at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a member of the steering committee of the UW Chaos and Complex Systems Seminar.