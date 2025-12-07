× Expand Nick Spanos A close-up of Margaret Cho. Margaret Cho

media release: Margaret Cho - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress has announced she will embark on a new stand-up comedy tour starting in August with her brand new “blistering and brutally honest” show, “Choligarchy.”

﻿“My new show Choligarchy is bringing me back to my roots as a political comedian. I’m so frustrated with the state of the union and I know the only weapon I have is humor. We are being taken over by the richest people in the world but the one thing they cannot afford is jokes at their expense. I want to fight fascism with everything I have. This will be my most blistering and brutally honest show yet! Let’s tear down racism, homophobia and sexism with all that we have. We have to fight for what we have now, because if we wait any longer, it might be too late to save ourselves” says Margaret.

Cho goes on to share –

﻿“Not only do we need more than impeachment. We need a full cabinet removal. Gavin Newsom has to go in with California Closets and redo the whole thing.”

“I will fight Kristi Noem at the med spa of her choosing. We would both have to dissolve our filler beforehand to ensure a fair fight.”

“Choligarchy” will bring Margaret to San Diego, New York and Philadelphia among numerous other stops.

"Margaret Cho inspired me since I was a kid. She was someone who was queer, Asian and doing something that you did not immediately associate with an Asian person. There's a dearth of representation when it comes to queer people or Asian people, but I have to give credit to the people who have been out here doing it, and that's definitely Margaret." Bowen Yang

“The Notoroius C.H.O.! Margaret is a jack of all trades and master of many. Whether conjuring the spirits of George Carlin, Joan Rivers or Lenny Bruce, she is committed to navigating the world of comedy and uniquely making it her own. Completely unapologetic about the life experiences that have shaped her path and journey to where she is today. These are just some of the reasons I love Margaret.” Wanda Sykes

“Margaret Cho is a pioneering, trailblazing, genre-busting badass. She also happens to be extremely amusing.” Shirley Manson of Garbage

“Margaret doesn’t just kick the door down. She lights it on fire.” Atsuko Okatsuka

“Margaret Cho is my soul sister, we see the world through the same lens trying our damndest to make things just a little groovier, mellower & a lot more fun. I admire her deeply. You’ve got to experience her live to get the whole picture so get up & make it happen! She is one of a kind” – Sandra Bernhard

“I’ve said it before but it bears repeating: I would not be doing what I do without Margaret Cho. Her comedy was daring and bawdy and incisive when I first discovered her early work and seeing her now it’s remarkable how she’s been able to evolve, stay relevant and remain one of the funniest comics working today.” Joel Kim Booster

In addition, Margaret continues to be the must-see comedian-actress with new acting roles on the horizon - Margaret has been cast as one of the Gray Sisters alongside Sandra Bernhard & Kristen Schaal in Disney's season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" and in Gregg Araki's next film, "I Want Your Sex" with Olivia Wilde & Charli XCX. Margaret’s star has continued to rise in recent years with starring roles in Hulu's EMMY nominated rom-com movie -"Fire Island" (People’s Choice Award, GLAAD Media Award, Dorian TV & Gotham Award winner) with SNL alum Bowen Yang and with Iliza Shlesinger in Netflix's "Good on Paper." Margaret also starred in Netflix’s “OUTSTANDING: A COMEDY REVOLUTION” docu and in the Disney+ "Prom Pact" movie. Margaret was also part of Netflix's “Stand Out Comedy Special” and "Over The Moon" film with Ken Jeong & Sandra Oh which was nominated for an Academy Award & Golden Globe Award. And, the cherry on the cake may be her inclusion in VOGUE Magazine’s “9 best female comedians of all-time’ alongside other comedic icons Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes.

A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret doesn’t take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism and Asianness. It's all about the politics of disgust and what is disgusting about politics. Margaret has received many rave reviews for her live shows with the Chicago Tribune saying “Be it on-screen (“30 Rock,” “Drop Dead Diva”) or on stage, Margaret Cho has been one of the most exciting, unpredictable stand-up comics working for some time, and that hasn’t changed. If anything, the Asian-American female comedian’s voice has become more valuable than ever, given today’s social climate, and Cho’s material remains just as compelling, thanks in part to—and sometimes in spite of—her unapologetic delivery.”