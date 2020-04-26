Margaret Glaspy, Kate Davis

× Expand Josh Goleman Margaret Glaspy

press release: Brooklyn singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy is returning with her highly anticipated new album Devotion, due out March 27 on ATO Records. Devotion is Glaspy's first full-length since her acclaimed debut 2016 Emotions and Math and marks an entirely new sonic chapter for her. Glaspy has built a reputation as a skilled guitarist, and Emotions and Math was notable for its swaggering electric guitar sounds; on Devotion she shifted gears and built songs with completely different instrumentation as their base. The results - co-produced with Los Angeles' Tyler Chester - are rich, sweeping, and melodic, a fittingly enchanting sound for a collection of 12 love songs. "It's about letting love in even when you don't know what will happen when you do," says Glaspy. "It's about devoting your heart to someone or something, against all odds."

Devotion's first single "Killing What Keeps Us Alive" and its gorgeous video, shot by Alex Chaloff, is out now.

Margaret Glaspy emerged as an audacious new musical presence in 2016, with the New Yorker praising her "extraordinary voice" and the New York Times hailing her as “a singer-songwriter who specializes in giving her confessional tunes a distorted crunch." Upon Emotions and Math's release, Stereogum labeled Emotions and Math “a bold and career-defining debut” and called Glaspy "one of the year’s most exciting breakout acts," while Pitchfork raved, "These songs share the self-scrutinizing intimacy of Elliott Smith and the imaginative melodic intonations of Joni Mitchell … Glaspy is a lyricist who can toggle between distanced storytelling and open-hearted self-examination with equal ease.”