media release: First Friday Opening Reception Featuring Maragret Gohn

Friday, June 6, 2025, 6pm-8pm @ Art Hub 145 W. Main, Cambridge. Exhibit runs through June 28.

Join us to celebrate another amazing local Artist, Margaret Gohn! Her exhibit titled "Cambridge and Beyond" consists of beautiful Plein air oil paintings.

Plein air painting means "in open air" in French and involves painting outdoors with the subject directly in view. It's a technique where artists capture the immediate experience of light, color, and atmosphere at the scene, often using quick brushstrokes and vibrant colors.

You need to come and see the village through Margaret's eyes.

The opening reception is 6-8pm and is a great chance to meet Margaret, meet some friends, have a delicious beverage, and experience art.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/636262932728796