media release: COMMON THREADS is the unique story of a unique idea - that sewing machines, passed from one to another, can provide hope and meaning to both those who receive them and those who give. Margaret John Jankowski founded The Sewing Machine Project, a grassroots nonprofit based on this concept. COMMON THREADS shares the extraordinary journey from idea to action, with stories that inspire, challenges that are real, outcomes that are profound, and evidence that small ideas can indeed mend communities. Margaret will present an overview of The Sewing Machine Project, a reading from "Common Threads", and take questions from the audience. Books signed by Margaret will be available for sale at this event.