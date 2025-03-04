media release: Presented in partnership with the Aldo Leopold Foundation, in honor of Leopold Week 2025.

This is a virtual event only. Register and join on Crowdcast here: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/leopold-week2025

The Aldo Leopold Foundation is excited to announce yet another master class of virtual speakers during Leopold Week 2025, March 4-6! All are invited to register now and virtually attend the foundation’s annual grassroots celebration of Leopold Week. There is no cost to register or attend.

Last year’s Leopold Week program attracted more than 4,500 registered participants from 49 states and 40 countries! All are encouraged to register today for the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s 2025 speaker series at https://www.crowdcast.io/c/leopold-week2025.

This year’s Leopold Week theme is “Nature at Home,” and will feature a stimulating virtual speaker series led by celebrated authors Amy Tan, The Backyard Bird Chronicles, Margaret Renkl, The Comfort of Crows, and Camille Dungy, Soil. Join thousands of individuals from around the globe for a week of easy-access online programming that will inspire and rejuvenate the land ethic in everyone’s heart.

Through their deeply personal narratives, these writers show us the profound significance of observing and nurturing the natural world in our own backyards, gardens, and local landscapes. Their stories celebrate the sense of place, the resilience of nature, and the human responsibility to reciprocate the gifts of the land.

“The Leopold Week Speaker Series has quickly become a fan favorite,” said Buddy Huffaker, Leopold Foundation Executive Director. “And this year’s lineup might be the best yet! It’s going to be another great week—and a great year—for the natural, wild, and free!”

Listed below is the foundation’s lineup of virtual speakers for Leopold Week 2025:

Tuesday, March 4, 7:00 PM CST

Margaret Renkl, on The Comfort of Crows

Wednesday, March 5, 7:00 PM CST

Camille Dungy, on Soil

Thursday, March 6, 7:00 PM CST

Amy Tan, on The Backyard Bird Chronicles