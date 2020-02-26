press release: Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley, has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers, the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners. From December through March, contest-winning writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artist community.

Enjoy the chance to meet and hear from the following award-winning authors during the upcoming free Winter Writers Reading Series. Each reading will end with a half-hour open mic:

7 p.m. Feb. 26, 2020: Margaret Rozga, 2019-20 Wisconsin Poet Laureate. Rozga, a lifelong Wisconsin resident, lives in Milwaukee. She earned her BA at Alverno College and an MA and PhD in English at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. An emeritus professor of English at the UW-Waukesha, she continues to teach a poetry workshop for Continuing Education at what is now the UWM–Waukesha campus. Rozga’s poems draw on her experiences and interests as an educator, avid reader and researcher, parent and advocate for social and racial justice. Her first book, “200 Nights and One Day” (Benu Press 2009), was awarded a bronze medal in poetry in the 2009 Independent Publishers Book Awards and named an outstanding achievement in poetry for 2009 by the Wisconsin Library Association. She has published three additional collections and her work was nominated for inclusion in the 2005 “Best New Poets” anthology and for a Pushcart Prize.