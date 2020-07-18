Margarita & Taco Fest

(2019 pick) Isthmus’ summertime fiesta is back, with margarita samples from over a dozen of Madison’s top bartenders and 4-inch tacos by some of Madison’s favorite restaurants and food carts. Mariachi Corcel de Madison (pictured) plays at 4 pm followed by DJ Mike Carlson. General admission includes food and drink, yard games, and other festivities. Tickets ($50 at margaritafest.com) help support local, independent journalism.

Isthmus is teaming up with Pasqual's Cantina to bring back the most delicious fest of the summer. Taco 'bout a good time.

Save the date. More info coming soon. #MadritaFest

https://www.facebook.com/events/2611578162257570/