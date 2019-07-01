press release: Marge & Friends: Stitched Whimsies

July 1 – August 29, Capitol Lakes, 333 W. Main St. Reception July 12, 7 pm

Residents and guests of Capitol Lakes will notice a new art exhibit coming to the Atrium and the Henry Street Cafe on July 1st. This show will be special, paring resident Marge Engelman’s textile musings with similar themes created by The Memory Cloth Circle of Madison. Our friend Marge is a versatile textile artist, feminist, teacher and counselor who has been a long term advocate for sustaining creativity throughout life. Following Marge’s lead, this exhibition focuses on whimsically themed, hand embroidered pieces, based on nursery rhymes, poetry and good fun.

The Memory Cloth Circle began at Lakeside Coffee House in Madison as part of the 2013 Triennial, under the leadership of Leslee Nelson. Leslee witnessed a powerful art exhibit from South Africa called Amazwi Abesifazane, created by women who stitched memory cloths to tell their stories of Apartheid. Inspired, she began creating her own works using her life as a narrative for each cloth. Her experiences and stories so inspired our group we have continued to meet weekly, sharing deep friendships that have developed over time.

During the duration of the show Marge and The Memory Cloth Circle will host three stitch-ins at 11:30am in the Capitol Lakes Atrium. The dates are Tuesdays, July 16th, July 30th and August 13th. Lunch can be purchased on location. The Memory Cloth Circle will provide teach embroidery for those who would like to join in.