Margo Price
Alysse Gafkjen
Margo Price in the desert.
media release: Live on King is making its way back to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd for another season of free live music. LOK features local and national touring artists over the course of five Friday nights in the summer. And this year, bring the whole family with the addition of our Live on Kids' corner, featuring food and activities for the youngsters from 6-8PM.
Doors open at 6PM and admission is first come, first serve. Show starts at 7PM each night.
Friday, September 15 - Margo Price
Full season lineup and more details can be found at MajesticMadison.com/LOK-2023.