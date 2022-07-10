media release: Sunday, July 10, 2:00-3:30: Local Author Maria Alvarez Stroud “BRAVE CROSSING” Book Discussion

Meet at B.O.W.A. - Bur Oak Welcoming Area at the Farley Center (outdoor event)

Join us for an in-person event with Maria Alvarez Stroud, author of BRAVE CROSSING – A Journey In-Between.

Based on her father’s journey from the Philippines in 1916, she’ll be sharing highlights of his journey, as well as insights gathered through research and then lead a discussion hedged around several questions: How welcoming is America to the immigrants who leave everything from their previous lives behind? And how different is it today, from 100 years ago?

About Maria:

This is Maria Alvarez Stroud’s debut novel, although throughout her varied career, writing was central to her work, which included national productions and community engagement campaigns within public broadcasting, statewide educational efforts, and leading a nationally acclaimed media organization.

About the book:

Described as “A wonderful immigrant story”, and “a book you don’t want to put down”, BRAVE CROSSING is “A true story reimagined in a deeply personal way, Brave Crossing is only one man’s journey from another time yet shines a light on every immigrant’s struggle toward the promise of America.”

The novel is a coming-of-age saga told through the eyes of Ricardo, a young Spanish- Filipino, as he voyages to America in 1916. He embarked on his journey thinking he was leaving behind war, rampant disease, unspeakable deaths, and family secrets only to find a country on the cusp of race riots, World War I, and a global pandemic. He learns that each of these each of these events has the power to define who he is and whom he may become. Books can be purchased from http://littlecreekpress.com/ , through Maria at https://www. mariaalvarezstroud.com or Mystery to Me Bookstore. Books will also be available for purchase at the event.

Please feel free to come early or stay late to take a walk around the Farley Center.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=5IWEN-QvS3o

--