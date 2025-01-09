"María de Buenos Aires" Preview

media release: Join us for a free digital preview of María de Buenos Aires, as General Director Kathryn Smith gives a multimedia presentation on Astor Piazzolla, the history of his fascinating opera, and Madison Opera’s production. Cast pet photos included, too!

Ask questions in advance here or watch live on January 9 and join the conversation via YouTube.

After the live stream, the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you wish.

Find it on YouTube.