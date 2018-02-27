Maria Pomianowska & Seth Parker Woods

press release: Maria Pomianowska will perform acoustic music on two unique Polish ancient string instruments called Bilgoraj Suka and Plock Fidel which have been extinct since the late 1800s.

Maria has discovered and reconstructed them based on old drawings and descriptions in the mid 1990s.

Since then, she has dedicated her career to mastering, popularizing and teaching music performed on these traditional knee fiddles which require fingernail playing technique similar to this of sarangi - string instrument from India. Her concert will feature Polish traditional folk songs, music that inspired F. Chopin's mazurkas and also Pomianowska's own compositions inspired by various world music traditions.

× Expand "Oberek" by Maria Pomianowska

02/27/2018 (Tuesday) at 7:30 PM till 9:00 PM, Morphy Hall at UW Madison Humanities Building, 455 N. Park St.

Concert is FREE, This event is sponsored and organized by:Polish Student Association of UW Madison with Department of German, Nordic and Slavic Studies in cooperation with Mad-PolKA, Polish Heritage Club of Madison, and Sounds and Notes of Chicago.