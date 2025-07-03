Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling, Camille Davis, Dylan Waddell

media release: Carnelian Art Gallery, located at 221 King St., Suite 102, in downtown Madison, is pleased to announce its third art exhibition of the year, which is a collection of four solo shows.

“Synchronized Burn” by Madison artist Maria Schirmer is all about finding togetherness amidst chaos. “Expressions of Home” by Madison artist Mark Soderling tells stories about belonging. “Found Forms” by New Mexico artist Camille Davis celebrates her connection to nature. “Trial and Error” by Madison artist Dylan Waddell explores the value of taking risks and experimentation with collaging.

This collection of shows opens on Thursday, July 3, with a reception to officially kick it off set for Friday, July 11, starting at 5 p.m. The exhibition will last until the end of August.

For the first time, Carnelian Art Gallery has partnered with cocktail bar, Oz by Oz, 113 King St., to offer the first 25 visitors to the reception a ticket for a free drink at Oz by Oz. Light refreshments will otherwise be served, and as always, admission is free.

At 6 p.m. on the night of the reception, Schirmer is set to deliver a half-hour artist talk regarding her solo show, which includes an interactive piece titled “Murmuring.”

The work is a representation of how large flocks of birds, specifically starlings, create and coordinated almost hypnotizing aerial formations as they fly together in the sky.

This behavior, scientists say, is meant to prevent predators from singling out and attacking a specific bird. Reception visitors will be able to interact with “Murmuring” starting at 6:30 p.m. by designing their own bird-shaped plastic mirror and affixing it to a large batik 8’ by 8’ canvas — becoming part of the larger flock of birds.

Schirmer will also invite reception visitors to reflect on their own contributions to their community, as well as how we might synchronize our actions at a time when many societal structures are “burning,” she said.

"Before colonization, fire was used strategically by indigenous land stewards to support thriving ecosystems,” said Schirmer. “If we take this concept and apply it metaphorically to the political and economic landscape of 2025, What do we want to see burn? And what do we hope grows in its place? How can we synchronize our actions like a flock of murmuring birds?”

“It’s been a fun experience to work with Schirmer to put this artist talk together,” said Emilie Heidemann, Carnelian Art Gallery marketing director. “I can’t imagine a more timely theme.”

About each artist

Davis grew up in the mountains of Wyoming, and has painted natural ephemera for decades. Her recent work celebrates the desert and her connection to it. The earthy tones, pops of vibrant color and layered texture offers dynamic harmony. As a nature-based artist, Davis is interested in the rhythm of the land- light and shadow, line and form, pattern and color. Davis attempts to capture the natural cadence, flow, and life of the desert through movement, and emotional tone. She currently resides in southwestern New Mexico.

Soderling was born in Madison, Wisconsin. He attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he earned undergraduate degrees in art and biology. Soderling then moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where he attended the Maryland Institute College of Art. Those three years in Baltimore really cemented his interest in art and his need to be a painter. New Hampshire would be Soderling’s subsequent home for five years where he received his graduate degree from the University of New Hampshire. During graduate school, Soderling traveled to Italy to explore his passion for painting outside. He continued painting outdoors when he returned to New Hampshire, re-creating scenes of water bodies and mountains, among other things. Now, and for the past 10 years, Soderling has been painting in and around Madison. The Capitol, lakes, ponds, bridges and streets are all part of his visual language. This visual language is backed up by mark making, color, composition and light. The formal elements are stressed in his painting to give the viewer a feeling of place and season.

Schirmer is a social practice artist based in Madison, Wisconsin. Her work, grounded in printmaking, letter press and book arts, embodies collaborative, participatory creative processes, and is driven by a deep-seated belief in the power of storytelling, collective imagination and the possibility of healing. Schmirer works predominantly with youth in the court system and uses art as a medium for dialogue; witnessing grief in tandem with a yearning for a world of possibility, connection and change. She earned her graduate degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee specializing in trauma-informed care and will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall to earn a graduate degree in book arts.

Waddell grew up in Columbus, Wisconsin. He now lives and works in Madison as a collage artist. He did not start taking his art practice seriously until after college, and works on the same easel he bought at a Goodwill 17 years ago. When not making art, Waddell enjoys spending time with his girlfriend, Elizabeth, and their two dogs.

“Carnelian Art Gallery is proud to work with a pool of such talented artists for this summer show,” said Evan Bradbury, Carnelian Art Gallery head curator. “We are also excited to have partnered with Oz by Oz, a staple cocktail bar on King Street. We hope you stop by our gallery to not only view this incredible collection of exhibitions, but to experience the eclectic culture King Street has to offer.”