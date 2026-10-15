Maria & the Coins, Bear in the Forest

media release: With the release of their latest single “Say It’s Over,” Maria and the Coins are ushering in their next era of indie pop-rock while retaining the lyrical integrity, powerhouse vocals, and early 2000s-inspired style that define their sound. The Minneapolis-based fivesome’s catalog consists of big-picture pop anthems, soulful ballads, and driving- with-the-windows-down-belt-your-heart-out bangers. From finding and losing love to struggles with mental health to searching for joy in the little corners of the universe— one idea remains a constant through it all: encouraging listeners to keep moving forward.

Bear in the Forest opens.

Start time 9pm. $10 cover.