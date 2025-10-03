Mariachi Corcel del Madison

× Expand Miguel Meza Mariachi Corcel de Madison on State Street. Mariachi Corcel de Madison

media release: La Hacienda Mariachi Night with Mariachi Corcel de Madison

Join us this Friday for a fiesta full of sabor y tradición! Mariachi is the heartbeat of Mexico — filled with passion, joy, and soul. From romantic boleros to lively rancheras, let the sounds of violins, trumpets, and guitarrón transport you straight to Jalisco.

Hailing from right here in Madison, Mariachi Corcel de Madison is a group of dedicated musicians keeping the rich tradition of mariachi alive in Wisconsin. With youthful energy, authentic style, and a deep love for the music, Corcel brings the magic of Mariachi to every stage — from community festivals to intimate serenades.

Bring your family, your friends, and your appetite, and celebrate the music that unites generations. This is more than a concert — it’s a cultural experience.

No cover