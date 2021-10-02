press release: The historic tradition of mariachi music has roots in cities like Guadalajara and Mexico City, places where the festive folk style lived its past glory days in the mid-1900s. Today, the future of the evolving genre may rest in the hands of a dynamic ensemble from the capital of the American Midwest: Chicago’s Mariachi Herencia de México.

Back by popular demand! This Latin Grammy-nominated group of young Mexican American musicians has released three highly acclaimed albums with chart-topping debuts on both Billboard and iTunes, defying a music industry trend and pointing to a revival in recorded mariachi music. Performing with major artists on both sides of the border, this group of young musicians has the talent, training and bravado to hold their own with the best in the world.

Mariachi Herencia de México performs songs from the group’s latest album titled “Esencia,” a tribute to the golden age of Mexican music, including hits like “Cucurrucucu Paloma,” “Los Laureles,” “Besame Mucho,” “Te Traigo Estas Flores,” “Los Mandados” and many more! The vibrant show also features tributes to Latin music legends Juan Gabriel, Lucha Villa, Lola Beltrán, José José and José Alfredo Jiménez as well as a celebration of the iconic Mexican films “El Gallo de Oro” and “Dos Tipos De Cuidado.” Comprised of both female and male musicians, the group performs stunning arrangements that highlight the group’s powerful vocals and exquisite harmonies.