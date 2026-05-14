Mariachi Monarcas de Milwaukee

Tuesday, July 28

Founded in 2017, Mariachi Monarcas de Milwaukee was born from a singular vision: to preserve, share, and elevate the rich tradition of Mexican mariachi music in the heart of the Midwest. The ensemble's name draws inspiration from the monarch butterfly (a timeless symbol of migration, endurance, and transformation) reflecting the spirit of the immigrant community and the remarkable journey of carrying culture, language, and identity across borders. What began as a small collective of passionate musicians has grown into a respected ensemble recognized for its artistry, professionalism, and cultural impact across Wisconsin and beyond. Through their performances, Mariachi Monarcas honors the generations who came before while creating a space for those who have grown up far from their roots to reconnect with the traditions of their ancestors — building new roots in Wisconsin where heritage is not only remembered, but reborn through music, pride, and community.

BONUS ENGAGEMENT: Mariachi Corcel from Mariachi Academy of Madison

ECO-PARTNER: Zero Waste Madison

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. TICKETS AVAILABLE MAY 15

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To ensure the best experience for all guests, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert.

A ticket is required for entry before 6:45 PM. If you have reserved a ticket but have not arrived by that time, your spot may be released to other guests.

Beginning at 6:45 PM, walk-in admission will be offered based on availability.

For ticket assistance, please call 608-246-4550.

5:00 PM – Doors open & check-in begins

6:00 PM – Food vendors open

7:00 PM – Concert begins

9:00 PM – Event concludes